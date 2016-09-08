Junior teams in cup action

Junior football returns this weekend, with the first fixtures scheduled for the new season of the Hull Boys Sunday League.

The first round of matches sees cup games take centre stage, with nine of our local teams in action.

Under 11 Knockout Cup Preliminary Round

Bridlington Rangers Sharks v Longhill Ravens (Hilderthorpe School), Mill Lane Sharks v Bridlington Town Juniors, Withernsea AFC v Bridlington Rangers Eagles

Under 12 Knockout Cup Preliminary Round

Bridlington Rangers Scorpions v Hessle Rangers Colts (Hilderthorpe School), Burlington Jackdaws v Mill Lane 1948 (Gypsey Road)

Under 13 Knockout Cup Preliminary Round

Bridlington Rangers Tigers v Bridlington Rangers Galaxy (Gypsey Road)

Under 14 Knockout Cup Preminary Round

Bridlington Rangers Panthers v Hull United Reds (Gypsey Road), Shiptonthorpe Utd v Burlington Jackdaws

The Scarborough Minor League also gets underway this Sunday.

Flamborough Vikings Under 10s host West Pier Panthers in their opening game, with the club’s Under 12s also at home, to Pickering Pikes.

Throughout the season, clubs can send match reports to sport@bridlingtonfreepress.co.uk by 9am on Mondays.