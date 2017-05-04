JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Tigers stunned by Beverley

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-13s suffered a shock defeat at Beverley Whitestar in the Hull & District Youth Football League.

Tigers travelled to Beverley for what, on paper, looked to be a straightforward game, but it was far from it.

The home side raced into a two-goal lead in the first half without Tigers having a real shot on goal.

Soon after the break it was 3-0 before Cam Smith pulled a goal back with a fine strike from distance.

Beverley soon restored their three-goal lead before Jack O’Shea pulled another goal back on the stroke of the final whistle.

It was not a good day at the office for the young Tigers, credit must go to Beverley, who outplayed them in every department.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s lost out 3-1 at home home to Cottingham Sharks in the Drypool League on Thursday, ending their hopes of winning the title.

The late consolation goal for Jackdaws was netted by Brandon Nalton.