JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Jackdaws U14s sunk by Beverley in cup shoot-out

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s went out of the cup on penalties at Beverley Town, after drawing 5-5 at their rivals in a thrilling clash.

In a game that had everything from penalties, late drama, comebacks and great goals, the away side came away proud of their performance, which they can take huge positives from, as they look to compete next season in League One and play the likes of Beverley week in, week out.

The home side went into an early lead.

Jackdaws bounced back as Bradley O’Connell headed on to Riley Jemison, who raced the ball home to finish.

Jackdaws took the lead as Frankie Gascoigne’s fine run saw him flick home from a corner.

Beverley were handed a penalty and drew level before the break and went in front after a poor goal-kick was punished.

The next goal would prove to be important and it was the home team who grabbed it. The Jackdaws staged a remarkable comeback which will give them the belief and platform for further games. Jemison pulled one back then Charley Brown then added a penalty.

He smashed his side into the lead with minutes remaining only to see it wiped out in injury-time from a corner that found its way in.

Extra-time saw the home side hit the post and bar, before penalties were taken to decide the outcome.

Beverley took the honours in the shoot-out.

The outstanding O’Connell was named as the Burlington man of the match.

Bridlington Town Juniors are the town’s only remaining representatives in the Under 11s Knockout Cup, after they cruised into the quarter-finals with a 7-0 win over East Riding Rangers Blacks.

Coby Scotter led the way with four goals for Town, with Jack Sunley, Hadley Taylor and man of the match Harvey Thompson also on the scoresheet.

Bridlington Rangers Eagles Under-11s were knocked out after their tie against Shiptonthorpe United went to extra-time.

The match finished 3-3 after 60 minutes, but the visitors found a winner in the added period.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-11s also bowed out, beaten 7-1 at home by Wyke Spartans.

The Jackdaws were put under pressure from the start, finding it difficult to employ their usual quick attacking style and within 10 minutes found themselves 2-0 down. Wyke were too often able to capitalise upon uncharacteristic sloppiness in possession and the space they were allowed in the Jackdaws half.

Despite the shaky start, Jackdaws re-grouped and were able to apply some pressure of their own, and they managed to pull a goal back when Freddy Gunning embarked on a trademark mazy run, driving into the Wyke box from the left hand side only to be scythed down for a deserved penalty.

Gunning was able to dust himself down and confidently powered the penalty past the Wyke keeper.

This should have been the boost Jackdaws needed to launch a comeback, but their confidence took a knock moments later when Wyke once again broke in numbers, overwhelming their defence to go 3-1 up.

After some half-time positional changes Jackdaws came out for the second half with a renewed belief that they could overturn the deficit as they have proven they are capable of on a number of occasions in the past.

Although much improved in the second half, displaying greater determination and composure in possession, Jackdaws weren’t able to capitalise on chances when they came.

As they pressed in numbers the inevitable gaps presented themselves to a clinical Wyke attack, who were able to punish Jackdaws and score a further four goals.

The match finished 7-1 to a thoroughly deserving Wyke Spartans.

However, Jackdaws should not be too disheartened by what was a blip following recent excellent performances in the league and a friendly victory over a strong Scarborough representative side.

Bridlington Tigers Under-13s roared to a 13-1 home cup win against Driffield Leopards.

An experimental line up was playing for the home side, which made for an interesting contest.

Having started the game scrappily, Tigers were gifted a goal through some lacklustre defending as Will Gibbs took advantage with a strike through the keeper’s legs after a great lay-off from Jack O’Shea.

Soon after, a breakthrough for George Jewitt-Knott, after a wonderful through-ball from captain Brookson Wildish, the former finishing with aplomb.

Max Aitken, playing in his free role, fed the ball through for Jewitt-Knott to make it 3-0 with 10 minutes on the clock.

The captain worked tirelessly in his new midfield role for the day and was rewarded with a goal after the keepers goal-kick fell to his feet and he chipped infrom the edge of the penalty area.

The Tigers were rewarded with a fifth after a cross from Aitken was met by Jewitt-Knott to flick past the evading keeper with his back to goal to seal an early hat-trick.

Tigers were dominating the game now but it was Driffield who struck next on the counter-attack with their impressive striker finishing in off the bar to give Freddie Webster in the Tigers goal no chance.

Straight from the restart an attack from the home side started by Corey Reen gifted number nine Jewitt-Knott his fourth goal of the day after a great cross from Dillan Khan.

Wildish set up McCloud for his first of the game just before he break with a well- taken finish.

The second half started in the same fashion with the plucky Tyler Nasser deservedly grabbing his first of the game.

The strike pair of McCloud and Nasser worked well to provide another goal for Nasser to finish almost identically after yet another great through-ball from McCloud. Substitute Cameron

Smith was involved in the 10th after a tame shot slid under the keeper’s feet after good defensive work from Harrison Grainger.

A series of impressive attacks that could easily have led to double the scoreline was rewarded with a looped cross from Aitken to meet Smith at the far post to put the game to out of reach.

A screamer of a strike from Gibbs was unlucky to hit the bar and bounce on the line but a 12th was latched home for a second hat-trick of the day by Nasser after a ball was fed through by the onrushing Ben Sanderson.

The final nail in the coffin was dispatched home by Louis Harper after a fine pass spread to the far edge of the penalty area by Conor Benson was powerfully struck home by the winger with a cross-cum-shot which made its way past the Leopards keeper at the near post.

Most credit must go to Leopards who never gave up until the final whistle despite the increasing scoreline.

Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-10s travelled to Cumbrian Tigers on Sunday.

This was a lethargic performance away at Ashwell Primary School by the Bridlington side, it had been a few weeks since Falcons last played and it showed at times during the two matches.

The first game was probably the better performance by the visitors, with Rylee Blackford in a unfamiliar role at centre-back alongside Logan Carter, both playing very well, covering each other and communication was a constant throughout.

Ollie Tudor continued his goalscoring form with a half-chance nicely struck to go 1-0 up.

But a lack of workrate from the visiting team would be punished immediately after a quick equaliser from the Cumbrian side.

Some good work from Dalton Green, who was probably one of the better players on the pitch, saw him look to play simple passes during both encounters.

He was eventually rewarded, finding the net late on in the second half of the opening game.

Connor Nalton would also get on the scoresheet to end the game 3-1 in the away side’s favour.

The second match was disappointing, with Brid players trying to do too much and not passing quick enough.

Tigers would create many chances getting a goal after shocking passing from Falcons.

The second half was a little better with some decent defending by Blake Parlett and Ryan Briggs.

Blackford picked the ball up from midfield and delivered a great pass to Ollie Tudor, who again scored to get Rangers back in the match, which ended at at 1-1.

Blackford was man of the match in the first game and Briggs the star in the second match.