JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Brid Rangers Tigers roar to victory against Hedon

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-13s roared to a 9-0 home Hull & District Youth League win against Hedon Rangers in their first game on the new 4G pitch.

The Tigers went into this game full of confidence knowing they could get the ball down and play their passing game that they like to play.

With the sun shining and good support for both teams it was the Tigers who got into their stride from the off and were ahead within five minutes.

Conor Benson threaded a delightful pass into the path of Max Aitken, whose shot cannoned off the post into the path of Tyler Nasser, he made no mistake from six yards to give Tigers an early lead.

Moments later it was 2-0, Alfie Hutchinson finding Cameron Smith, who in turn picked out George Jewitt-Knott and he slotted home from close range.

Hedon could and maybe should have pulled a goal back, but Freddie Webster made two fine saves in the Tigers goal to deny the forward.

Smith was then at it again, this time supplying Nasser, who chipped the keeper from 20 yards for his second and Tigers’ third.

Tigers now had the bit between their teeth, creating chance after chance, but too many times were caught in an offside position.

The hosts did get their fourth on the stroke of half-time, an indirect free-kick was awarded against the unfortunate Hedon goalkeeper for handling the backpass.

Louis Harper teed up Aitken who fired low into the corner to make it 4-0 at the interval.

With both teams reshuffling their packs to combat the hot weather conditions, it was Tigers that adjusted best.

Dillan Khan picking out Jack O’Shea who went racing through on goal, with only the keeper to beat he coolly lifted the ball over him into the empty net.

Tigers then went on a goal-scoring spree, first Harrison Grainger picked out Jewitt-Knott who got his second goal of the game.

Moments later Jewitt-Knott completed his hat-trick, rounding the keeper and slotting into an empty net after a great through-ball from Smith, his third assist of the game.

Soon it was eight with what was the goal of the game.

Ben Sanderson found Brookson Wildish in an unfamiliar position on the right wing, his excellent first-time cross was met by Charlie McCloud at the far post and he unleashed an unstoppable volley that gave the Hedon keeper no chance.

O’Shea then grabbed his second and Tigers’ ninth after good work from Nasser.

The Tigers man of the match was Khan, who was outstanding yet again with his defensive and attacking display

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s had a much tougher time earning a 3-2 success on the road at Cottingham Panthers.

The away side went in front after Bradley O’Connell had sent through man of the match Charley Brown to finish with aplomb .

He added a second with a free-kick.

The second half saw two Panthers goals from corners as the home side levelled the game.

Knowing a win was needed to assure promotion, they went again on the goal hunt, and from skipper Jed Oyston’s corner Brown headed home to complete his hat-trick.

A few scares in the away team’s defence saw Frankie Gascoigne hold the line firm, and the latter was complimented by the home side’s coaches .

Time was run down and three points collected, leaving them with three to play in the league.