Heather’s memorial fun day to help Eve

The proceeds from a fun day, held in memory of Bridlington Town’s popular club steward, will be given to the Eve Gascoigne appeal.

The football club is hosting a fund-raiser for Heather Scott, who died at the age of 51 in December.

Heather’s daughter Becki Brunning said: “If she was still here, she would be raising money for Eve.

“We were planning to do a memorial day, but this seemed such a good fit because it was so close to what Mum would have supported.

“We are hoping it will be nice, family fun day.”

Heather died three days before Christmas after a battle with cancer.

Becki said she had been in the pub trade for years and loved her job.

“She was a pub landlady for years and ran the Parade and the Greyhound in Bridlington.

“After that she moved to Harrogate but then she came back to run the clubhouse at Bridlington Town.

“She loved darts, dominoes, pool, football - everything to do with running a pub.”

Becki is organising the memorial day alongside her brother Rob, sister Victoria, Heather’s partner Alan and Kev Bertie, the bar manager at the clubhouse at Queensgate.

One of the highlights of the day, on April 29, will be a fancy dress football match between teams called Tutu United and Afro City.

There will be a bouncy castle, beat the keeper game, raffles, tombolas and face painting.

Youngsters can have their photographs taken with Mickey Mouse and Chase from Paw Patrol.

The Seasiders Bar will be open from noon with the football match kicking off at 2pm.