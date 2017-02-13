Football community pays tribute after player’s death

The football community in Bridlington has paid tribute after being stunned by the death of James Moorfoot at the weekend.

Aged just 28, the teacher collapsed while playing for Langtoft against Hedon Rangers 3rds at Rudston on Saturday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Moorfoot playing for Seabirds in 2013.

James had previously played for Bridlington teams Seabirds and Lounge Bar in the Driffield and District League.

He has also been a team-mate of a number of current Bridlington Town first team and reserve team players during his time with Langtoft.

Town Reserves manager Terry Finney played alongside James for the village side.

He told the Free Press: “James was an absolutely nice lad who always had a smile on his face and was a fantastic lad to have in the changing room.

“I played in Langtoft team with him and my thoughts are with his family and the Langtoft lads.”

Bridlington Town will hold a minute’s silence before Tuesday’s match against Harrogate Railway Athletic and a number of local players have taken to social media to pay their respects.

On the Driffield League Facebook page, Jules Morris wrote that he was ‘shocked and saddened’.

“I had the pleasure of teaching James whilst he was a student at Bridlington School. He became a teacher after university and played football locally in the Driffield League.

“Whenever I came across James on a football pitch, or socially, I always thought what a tremendously nice bloke he had become.

Always friendly, down to earth and humorous, James was the kind of guy that you couldn’t help but like.”

Bryan Pannhausen, who ran teams James had played for, added: “R.I.P. James Moorfoot - a fantastic guy, great player for Seabirds and Lounge Bar, tremendous club captain.

“I am gutted to hear such sad news - my condolences to his family plus to all members of Langtoft Football Club.”

Ian Midgely said James was ‘one of the nicest lads you were likely to ever meet’ and Bridlington Town striker Jake Day, who had played with and against him, Tweeted: “It’s so much harder to take someone dying on a football pitch when you know him.

“Thoughts go out to his friends and family. R.I.P mate.”