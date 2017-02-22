Football clubs kick start Eve’s appeal

Bridlington’s football community are uniting to help the town’s appeal for Eve Gascoigne.

Eve’s family are trying to raise £150,000 so she can go to America for vital proton beam threapy.

The Believe In Eve campaign launched in the Free Press last week

All of the town’s junior and senior football clubs are working together to make a contribution towards the fund-raising.

To mark Grass Roots Football Weekend, Burlington Jackdaws chairman Chris Kirkham wants everyone to chip in.

He wants everyone who plays, watches, referees or coaches at a game on Saturday, March 4 or Sunday, March 5 to donate £1.

Chris also urged anyone who stayed at home watching a match on TV to donate.

“It’s about the grassroots football community coming together.

“It’s great that already everyone is getting on board with raising funds for Eve.”

He has teamed up with John Kenney from Bridlington Town Reserves to spread the word about the football fund-raiser.

A bucket collection by Bridlington Town fans, during their first team game against Athersley Recreation at Queensgate last Saturday, raised £500.

Chris added: “Bridlington Town got it all off to a cracking start last Saturday.

“Carl Ashby at Stirling Wanderers raised £100 and Mike Tate at Sports Club 3rds is are raising funds.

“Chairman John Gibson MBE at Bridlington Rangers has all his managers looking at the weekend as we all join together to raise what we can.

“The idea was simple as the weekend chosen is Grassroots weekend and it’s a way of us getting involved without hosting an actual event with so little time.

“The feedback has been brilliant and I’m sure be worthwhile.”

Last week the Free Press launched our Believe In Eve campaign to help the youngster and her family reach their £150,000 target.

Phillipa Batten, Eve’s mother, said: “Proton beam therapy is much better for her and her developing brain.”

Eve’s nine-week treatment will cost around £140,000.

If the NHS agree to fund the procedure, the family will keep £5,000 for living costs and will donate the remainder to Kids ‘n’ Cancer, Candle Lighters or another charitable cause.