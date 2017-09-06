Fleetwood’s Cairns and Rosler on August awards shortlist

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler and keeper Alex Cairns are in the running for the League One manager and player of the month awards for August – but as ever the head coach stressed the need for the club to keep its feet firmly on the ground.

Rosler’s team won nine points from a possible 12 last month, winning their first three games against Rotherham, Northampton and AFC Wimbledon before losing at Bristol Rovers.

Cairns kept clean sheets in all three wins, also making that unbelievable triple save at Northampton, which was praised by David De Gea – one of over 10 million to view the online footage.

If Cairns’ feat was good enough for the Manchester United keeper, it should be good enough for the judging panel of Sky Sports’ Don Goodman, Olaf Dixon of the League Managers’ Association and Sky Bet’s Mikey Mumford.

The 24-year-old faces competition from Peterborough’s six-goal hero Jack Marriott, Rotherham’s four-goal Kieffer Moore and Charlton defender Patrick Bauer.

Rosler is up against Grant McCann, whose Peterborough side are top of the table after a perfect August, Wigan boss Paul Cook and Shrewsbury’s Paul Hurst.

Fleetwood bounced back to end August with a 3-0 win over Leicester’s U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, since when Town have been sharpening their skills over 10 game-free days ahead of Saturday’s clash with Oldham.

Rosler said: “Happy days but we don’t lose our feet from the ground. The next game is a crucial one.”

“The Leicester game was good for us and another clean sheet.

“I’m very happy and I think that (result) will be very good for us preparing for the two home games (Town face Bury next Tuesay).”