Flamborough Vikings Under-10s see off Cayton in thriller

Flamborough Vikings Under-10s claimed a 3-2 home win against Cayton Corinthians in their Scarborough & District Minor League clash.

Two well-matched teams played out an exciting, clean, first game of the morning with the hosts just coming out on top at the Woodcock Memorial Playing Field.

Perennial slow starters Vikings went a goal down within two minutes as Cayton fired in a stunning opener from 15 yards, which gave keeper Reed Simpkin no chance, but from the re-start good work from Jay Stockdale and Jamie Artley put Theo Dowson through to skip round the advancing Cayton keeper and slot into the bottom corner.

Chances came at both ends in a free-flowing, open game as Boro defenders Josh Harvey and Callum Garbutt had their hands full.

Cayton regained the lead after a rather fortuitous low shot evaded Simpkin as he dived and bounced over him into the back of the net.

Boro restored parity before half-time when a fine defence-splitting pass from Artley found Ethan Robert, who coolly curled in the equaliser.

The second half was more of the same with both defences kept busy, but it was the hosts who found a winner with five minutes to go with the move of the match.

Man of the match Harvey dispossessed a Cayton forward on the edge of his own box and drove forward towards halfway line releasing Stockdale down the right.

Stockdale outpaced the defence and put in a fine cross finding Roberts, who hit a first-time shot placed just inside the far upright to give Boro a fine 3-2 win.

In the second match the a much-changed Vikings suffered a 9-0 defeat.

The hosts were given a lesson in pass and move by Cayton who dominated, but there were a couple of bright spots for the Vikings, Matty McCann had a good game in midfield as did man of the match Connor Courtley.

Flamborough Vikings Under-12s came up against a very strong and well-organised visiting Ayton side.

From the kick-off the home side were having to soak up a lot of pressure with the back four thwarting attack after attack, but Ayton finally took the lead in the eighth minute.

Flamborough started to come into the game but failed to convert their chances, until, on 20 minutes, they broke fast from the back with Dylan Deeming cutting in from the wing just before the box to fire home.

Ayton swiftly regained their lead with an unstoppable shot and managed to slot in another two.

The Vikings made several changes for the second half, but it followed a very similar pattern to the first, Flamborough causing the away side a lot of problems but failing to convert their chances.

Ayton pressed Flamborough throughout which saw them net another four goals.

The Vikings man of the match was keeper Harry Gowland.

The Vikings would like to thank their shirt sponsor Dave Pockley, of DP Deck Services.

Bridlington Rangers Panthers Under-14s surged to an excellent 7-3 home triumph against North Ferriby.

Panthers started slowly and found themselves 2-0 down inside 20 minutes.

Lewis Wilkinson soon finished a good volley to pull one back after good work down the left, started by some fine link-up play between Ted Wray and Lucas Barker.

Panthers were then three down before Cameron Connelly finished a well-taken shot after been put clear by Elliot Day.

Panthers took control in the second half , scoring five unanswered goals.

Wilkinson got his second, turning in, after good build-up play from Lewis Sellers and Riley Thornton.

Joe Pilmoor put Panthers in front after he finished a great header from a Dan Artley cross and Pilmoor added a second with a superb free-kick from the edge of the area.

Panthers continued to play the ball around well and Bryan Goodall finished a good solo run with a well taken shot before he added his second with a header from a Rebekah Pratley corner.

North Ferriby refused to give up and it took some superb defending by Jamie Murray and Reece Smithson, along with two brilliant saves from Conner Parker to keep them out.

The parents man of the match was Goodall, while the managers man of the match was Wilkinson.

Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-10s earned a 4-1 win at Costello Vipers.

Falcons’ first away trip of the season saw them fly straight out of the blocks pressing very high and winning the ball in key areas.

Blake Parlett was not getting caught on the right wing when his blistering pace got in behind Costello’s defence, a simple pass to Rylee Blackford, who couldn’t miss from a yard out.

Harry Finney then played a delightful ball from 20 yards out to find man of the match Blackford for his second.

Falcons killed this game off just before half- time, as Blackford won the ball with committed pressing to complete his hat-trick.

In the second half Falcons added a fourth when Dalton Green scored a first goal for his new club.

In the second game, the Falcons’ performance dipped a little.

Despite this, Parlett was impressive at the back, with plenty of last-ditch tackles and controlled defending contributed to his man of the match display.

Connor Nalton netted two identical goals from the right wing.

Bridlington Rangers Scorpions Under-12s earned a 7-2 home win against Courts, while Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-13s triumphed 6-3 at home to Beverley Whitestar Scorpions.

Bridlington Rangers Dynamos Under-13s lost out 6-1 at home to Brandesburton, while Bridlington Rangers Panthers Under-14s saw off North Ferriby United Whites 7-3.

Bridlington Rangers Lions Under-15s slipped to a 5-1 loss at home to AFC Kingston Tigers and Bridlington Rangers Rhinos Under-16s were edged out 4-3 at Longhill Ravens.

A stunning long-range strike from Coby Scotter was the highlight of Bridlington Town Under-11s’ trip to Pelican United.

The striker got off the mark for the season in style, finding the net from more than 30 yards out, but it was only a consolation as Town’s youngsters discovered once again that the top division of the Hull and District Youth League is unforgiving.

They fell 2-0 behind early on, having headed to Hull with only nine players.

Things got worse at the break when they lost Joseph Clark to injury and, already five down, they had to battle on a man down after the interval.

But a dogged defensive display limited Pelican to just four more goals in the second half, with Scotter’s magnificent goal the best of the 10 scored in the match.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s drew 2-2 with hosts West Hull Warriors for the second successive week.

Charley Brown put the away side in front as Luke Hall sent a route one ball into the opponents’ half for him to again take the lead.

He then found Jay Smith as they went two up.

A wind-assisted goal halved the deficit at the break.

An end-to-end game developed, the away side more interested in a a third than thinking about the lead they already had, and West Hull eventually equalised.

Burlington’s star man was Lewis Williamson.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-12s won 3-2 at Hedon Rangers.

After a goalless first half, Rangers took the lead but a great strike from Jake Tindall put Jackdaws level and soon after TJ Lownes set Declan Tindall up for Jackdaws’ second.

Again Hedon pulled level, only for Tindall to follow it with his second giving Jackdaws a much deserved win brilliant team performance.

Man of the match for Jackdaws was Jason Shields.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-Nines first away game of the season was at AFC Yorkies.

Jackdaws started brightly and should have taken the lead when Kaya hit the bar.

Yorkies scored the first goal of the game, but Jackdaws struck back straight away with two quick goals from Sam and Lauren.

This seemed to spur Yorkies on and they scored three quick goals to take the win.

The second game was a much tighter affair with the goals coming late in the second half, unfortunately they was both scored by Yorkies.

All the Jackdaws players performed well against a strong outfit, and the players of the match were Lauren Barker and Bailey Jarvis.