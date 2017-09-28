Five-star Bridlington Rovers Reserves too strong for Telegraph

Bridlington Rovers Reserves made home advantage pay once again, this time defeating visitors Telegraph by a 5-2 margin.

The hard-working Lukasz Kosiello scored a brace for the new team, while a goal apiece from Joey Baker, Sam Green and Mitchell Collins put Rovers out of sight.

Neil Freeman and Jamie Osbourne were the scorers for Telegraph.

Rovers stand-in boss Steve Barker said:”This was an absolutely fantastic performance. Some cracking football. We moved the ball around so well against a quality side with some great footballers in it.

“Everyone put a shift in today and showed how much they wanted it.

“I am really proud of what we are trying to achieve at Rovers. The players should be proud to be a part of it.”

Flamborough 2nds head the league following a high-scoring win at basement club Goal Sports Reserves.

Jason Ridley raced to the top of the goalscoring charts by netting six to continue his incredible start to the season.

Manager’s man of the match Josh Wood added a brace, with Jack Wright, referee’s man of the match Jake Hanson, Jordan Gascoigne and Lewis Waters also scoring the goals to make up the dozen for the new league leaders.

Goal Sports Reserves are still looking for some experienced players to help bolster their very youthful line-up, contact Goal Sports Football Club’s official page on Facebook for more details.

Spread Eagle continued their goalscoring form by hitting eight against Bridlington Sports Club 3rds.

Veteran striker Rich Hill claimed a hat-trick, while Mikey Curtis, Rich Gladstone, Elijah Preston, Phil North and Scott Hosey all notched a goal each.

Hosey also claimed the man of the match nomination for a solid all round performance.

Sports managed to grab a consolation goal through Craig Webb.

Coachman appear to be making up for a slow start, winning by the odd goal in nine against a spirited Martonian FC team.

Dave Tindall’s troops won for the second week in a row thanks to a treble from seasoned campaigner, along with strikes from Jason Coultas and Joel Rollinson.

Luke Ashby claiming a thoroughly deserved, man of the match nomination.

Andrew Thompson was star man for Martonian FC as he bagged a hat-trick.

Tony Emmerson completed the scoring for the beaten side.

Pocklington Town 4ths took the spoils against former league leaders Martonian United.

Pocklington’s young team scored five through Matt Hasdell, who smashed in four and Alex Downey hit the other Pock goal, while Martonian responded through their star player Carl Taylor and an own goal.

Pocklington are climbing the division and are looking like dark horses for a title challenge.

League fixtures secretary Andrew Wilkinson said: “Home teams are reminded of their responsibility to contact both the opposition and the referee of their games by Wednesday before their weekend games.

“This ensures both teams know of the fixture, the pitch is available, the referee is notified and there are no kit clashes.

“Clubs are reminded that County Cup fixtures will be played on Saturday October 14. Most of the Driffield League teams have a bye.

“No league games will be played on that day. Best of luck to all our teams in the cup.”

The local league cup draws will be made shortly.

Results for Saturday September 23

Bridlington Rovers Reserves 5 Telegraph 2; Goal Sports Reserves 0 Flamborough 2nds 12; Martonian 4 Coachman 5; Pocklington Town 4ths 5 Martonian United 2;Spread Eagle 8 Bridlington Sports Club 3rds 1.

Fixtures for Saturday September 30: Brid SC 3rds v Martonian FC (J Wilson); Flamborough 2nds v Pock T 4ths (D Clay); Goal Sports Res v Brid Rovers Res (N Hambly); Martonian Utd v Coachman (K.Kent); Telegraph v Spread Eagle (J.Redfern).

Flamborough claimed a 4-3 home win against Goal Sports in the Scarborough FA District Cup first round on Saturday.

This was the first win since the opening day of the season for Chris McNulty’s team.

On Saturday Danny Baker’s cracking cross allowed Ben Marshall to tap home at the far post after only 10 minutes, Harry Denness then missed a simple chance to head Goal Sports back on level terms.

The visitors did eventually level on 25 minutes when 16-year-old centre-back James Cullen netted on his debut after a corner.

Fine play from Lee Waters and Ryan Tranmer then created a chance for Baker to flick in Boro’s second goal before the break.

A deflected shot from Marshall and a Jason Bartley header after the interval secured the win for the hosts, but a penalty from player-boss Plumpton and a Tyson Stubbings finish from excellent work from 16-year-old sub Regan Dove gave Goal Sports late hope, but it was not enough to force a penalty shoot-out.

Baker was referee’s man of the match for Boro, while strikers Marshall and Liam Price shared the manager’s man of the match award.