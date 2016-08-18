Five battling to be fit for Town’s FA Cup clash

Bridlington Town have a growing injury list as they head to Guisborough Town in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday.

Gareth Owen fractured his ankle in the 2-2 draw at Hemsworth Miners Welfare on Tuesday and faces several weeks on the sidelines.

The Seasiders let slip a two-goal lead in the final six minutes but Gary Allanson is backing his side to bounce back.

The manager said: “We have to pick ourselves up and go again for Saturday in the FA Cup.

“We are still unbeaten in first three games so we will take that, it’s a long season ahead and we are already picking injuries up.

“We have Tim Taylor, Ash Allanson, Andy Norfolk, Danny Chambers and Will Waudby all injured now and Alex Knaggs and Chris Jenkinson are still away so need to try and get two or three of these fit and ready for Saturday.”

The Seasiders won a replay at Silsden to negotiate the previous round, while Guisborough were 5-2 victors at NCEL side Liversedge.

The Northern League side won their opening Division One game 4-2 at Sunderland RCA at the weekend, having finished third last season and will be favourites for Saturday’s tie.

If a replay is needed, it will be on Tuesday evening at Queensgate. If not, Town will be in league action that night, at home to Clipstone.

Bridlington’s involvement in the cup means Saturday’s scheduled league game at home to Retford United has been moved to Tuesday, October 4.

Town’s trip to promoted Bottesford Town, which was cancelled earlier in the month because of the Silsden replay, has been rearranged for Wednesday, August 31.