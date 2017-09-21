Fergus at double as Brid Town Under-12s see off Bombers

Bridlington Town Under-12s striker Fergus Barker continued his flying start to the season with both goals in a 2-0 home win against Hessle.

The Bombers showed their intention from the kick-off of the Hull Boys League, pushing forward and despite creating a few half-chances they never really tested Alfie Campleman in the Brid goal.

After good work from Harry Weston, Barker was released down the left and his cross was just missed on the back post by Harvey Sewell.

Midway through the first half Town got their reward when Barker’s pace put the Bombers defence on the back foot and he got the space to finish and put the hosts a goal up.

Barker got his second when, having received the ball in the Hessle half, he turned to shoot over the keeper’s head into the back of the net.

In the second half Hessle started to press looking for a way back into the game but the defence of Owen Tolson, Harvey Thompson and captain Harvey Asquith were outstanding and stood firm.

The man of the match award was shared between Jack Sunley and Coby Scotter.

On Sunday Burlington Jackdaws Under-11s and Under-12s recorded home wins, 5-3 and 4-3 respectively, while the Under-13s and Under-15s both went down 4-2 at home.

Bridlington Rangers Tigers Under-14s earned a superb 9-4 win at Willerby Jags.

Tigers went ahead when Cameron Smith’s diagonal ball picked out Dillan Khan on the right, he in turn picked out Jack O’Shea at the far post who took one touch and slotted the ball past the Jags keeper.

Jags drew level five minutes later but Tigers regained the lead when Charlie McCloud fed Jewitt-Knott, his shot was saved, but O’Shea was on hand to tap in.

Tigers started the second half strongly. O’Shea completing his hat-trick with a fine solo effort, then a well-worked short corner by Louis Harper and O’Shea resulted in Smith netting from close range.

Then the goal of the game came from Ben Sanderson whose shot from 30 yards flew into the roof of the net.

Jags pulled one back, but Jewitt-Knott then restored Tigers’ four-goal cushion though Jags struck again.

Alfie Hutchinson, cut in from the left and unleashed an unstoppable shot that found the top corner.

Almost from the kick-off Hutchinson got his second and O’Shea hit his fourth after good work down the right from Connor McPherson.

Jags then pulled a goal back with a fantastic finish.

Bridlington Rangers Dynamoes Under-14s started their season with a superb 6-5 win at Driffield Leopards.

The away team started brightly, with Oscar Shippey showing how lethal he is in and around goal with a quick fire hat-trick.

However a fine shot and a penalty brought it back to 3-2 before Shippey’s sweet shot steadied the ship to make it 4-2 at half-time.

Jenson Yeates’ fine right-wing solo run and finish extended Dynamos lead to 5-2 but were pegged back again by a third Driffield goal, then Alex Johnson coolly slotted home.

Dynamos wobbled and it was 6-5 with five minutes to go, but Dynamos held out for the victory.

Oliver Carr played very well for Dynamoes with brilliant defensive covering.

Flamborough Vikings Under-13s suffered a 5-0 openeing-day loss in the Scarborough Minor League.

The man of the match for the Vikings was Harry Gowland.