FA Cup: A great reward but a very tough tie

Bridlington Town have been handed one of the toughest draws possible in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round.

After winning 2-0 at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday, the good news for the Seasiders is that they will be at home in the next round.

Gary Allanson and assistant manager Wayne Lewis celebrate at full time at Newcastle.

The bad news is that they will tackle Harrogate Town, who currently lie third in the National League North, 79 places above Bridlington in the non-league pyramid.

Despite the difficult task on the pitch, hopes are high that the tie on Saturday, September 17 will attract a good crowd to Queensgate.

Town manager Gary Allanson said: “That is a very good draw for us, but a very, very tough one and hopefully will get a decent crowd for the club, especially after the break in last week.

“We will need to have every one of our players on top form and will need their players to be having an off day, but we will approach it in the right way and prepare as best we can.

“It’s fantastic just being in the draw at this stage for the first time in a long time and something that the club, the chairman, the supporters and all the squad of players deserve after two brilliant away wins against Northern League teams.

“We have two very difficult league games away from home and an FA Vase game to come first and we need to concentrate on these games first and try and put this game on the back burner for now, which is going to be difficult to be honest.”

Harrogate’s squad includes former Bridlington striker Chib Chilaka, who was a fans’ favourite during his prolific spell at Queensgate.