FA Awards delight for Bradley and Jackdaws

Burlington Jackdaws Football Club are celebrating a double award success after the East Riding FA recognised the efforts of the Bridlington-based club and one of their coaches Bradley Holmes.

On Saturday, Holmes will be presented with the East Riding County FA Coach of the Year award by Sir Geoff Hurst at the annual awards ceremony at Hull University.

Tom Lee, of the East Riding FA, left, popped up to Bridlingtons 3G pitch to have a chat with Bradley Holmes, winner of the Coach of the Year award

Jackdaws will also collect the Charter Standard Club of the Year 2016/17 award from the England World Cup final hero.

Ahead of this weekend’s ceremony Tom Lee, from the East Riding FA, paid the new 4G pitch at the CYP in Bridlington a visit to interview both Holmes and Chris Kirkham, who is the junior football club’s chairman.

Coach Holmes put his Under-Nines team through their paces as the players responded with an excellent session showing how the club has developed over the years and how much progress has been made was highlighted in the interviews given.

Holmes said: “First of all it was a massive shock to me, I already knew I had been shortlisted for the East Riding FA award but when I found out that I had won I was over the moon.

“It’s a great achievement for the club to get two awards, both the Standard Charter Club of the Year along with Coach of the Year, and it shows how far the football club has come.

“Massive thanks go to the club chairman Chris Kirkham for giving me the chance to coach from a young age and supporting me throughout and also thanks to the parents and players at the Burlington Jackdaws Under-Nines, who are fantastic both on and off the field, I also appreciate their support.”

The club has Saturday morning pathway sessions into the club along with development groups which work alongside teams .

For more information call Kirkham 07890629758 as soon as possible.

The Jackdaws were formed in September 2006 by Kirkham and their FA qualified coaching staff are all CRC cleared.

Last year Burlington had Under-Sevens, Under-Eights, Under-Nines, Under-11s, Under-12s and Under-14s teams playing in the Hull District Youth League.