Day hits injury-time winner for Seasiders

Jake Day's late goal earned Bridlington Town a 1-0 win at Athersley Recreation on Wednesday night.

There was controversy both at the start and end of this encounter but they probably cancelled each other out as each side benefitted once, although Athersley felt more aggrieved with a decision going against them right at the death.

Town included new signing from Hall Road Rangers, Jack Griffin, whose transfer was confirmed a few hours before the kick-off.

Lee Micklethwaite, who has been playing with Town’s Reserve side in the Humber Premier League, was on the bench after completing a transfer from Pickering Town a day earlier.

The game was only two minutes old when a Brett Agnew shot from a corner appeared to be handled in the penalty area but despite strong appeals from the Bridlington contingent both the referee and his assistant were unmoved.

The hosts were forced into a change in the eighth minute when Jack Briscoe went off injured to be replaced by Dave Hodgson and they had a chance minutes later when Lee Garside seized on a mistake by James Hitchcock but fortunately for the goalkeeper Garside put his attempt wide.

Town began to take control and Chris Adams struck a post from close in then Brett Agnew collected the ball out wide and from thirty-five yards hit a shot that rattled the crossbar.

In the final stages of the half Joel Sutton was cautioned for a tackle on Adam White that resulted in him being taken off injured and he was substituted by Tony Bennett, then Steven Bennett followed Sutton into the book for clattering Tim Taylor from behind.

The Seasiders started well after the break but Agnew was caught offside and more chances went begging while at the other end Alex Knaggs let in Steve Bennett but his effort landed on the top of the net.

Referee Martin Ashworth, who made several strange decisions, showed yellow cards to Declan Welford for bundling over Adams and Agnew following a foul on Brad Kilburn.

Ethan Nelson returned from a lay-off when Knaggs retired injured and two minutes later Day entered the fray at the expense of Adams but Town could not take advantage of their possession and put several crosses too close to goalkeeper Jordan Greaves.

Athersley seemed content to settle for a draw for new manager Luke Potter and as they got close to the finishing line their enthusiasm got the better of them with Ashworth continuing to fill his book with the names of Tom Copping, for totting up a series of misdemeanours, and Daniel Vinten.

The Town following had resigned themselves to dropping two points when, in the last of four signalled extra minutes, Day timed his run to perfection to go clear from Agnew’s knock on and drive the ball past the advancing Greaves into the goal.

Athersley argued that the ball had struck hoarding behind the goal line before it finished in the net but the goal stood and Town moved up to eighth place.

The majority of NCEL sides are competing in the FA Vase this weekend but Town have two home league games, with AFC Mansfield arriving on Saturday, and on Tuesday Bottesford Town cross the Humber if their Vase game against Nottingham side West Bridgford doesn’t require a replay.

Bridlington Town: Hitchcock, Lewis, Norburn, Griffin, Jenkinson (c), Knaggs (Nelson 70), Norfolk (Richardson 81), Taylor, Agnew, Sutton, Adams (Day 72). Unused Substitute: Micklethwaite

Athersley Recreation: Greaves, Welford, A. White (T. Bennett 43), Copping, Kilburn, R. White (c), Briscoe (Hodgson 8), Moxon, S. Bennett (Wordsworth 83), Garside, Vinten. Unused Substitutes: Shilitto, Duxbury

Referee: Martin Ashworth

Attendance: 140