Day and Sutton lift Town to second after Retford win

Bridlington Town leapt up to second in the NCEL Premier after a hard-fought victory at Retford United.

Two early goals from Jake Day and Joel Sutton sealed the win for Curtis Woodhouse’s men.

Retford United 1 Bridlington Town 2

There was only one change from the Seasiders, with Harry Fox coming into the midfield in place of the injured Jamie Forrester.

Day continued up front in the place of suspended striker Brett Agnew following his debut hat-trick against Albion Sports.

And it wasn’t long before Day continued his fine goalscoring form as with just two minutes on the clock, the big striker slotted home after a fine pass from strike partner Sutton.

With four goals in two games since his dual registration from Scarborough began, Woodhouse will be happy with his player’s contributions to the team.

Just moments later Sutton had the ball in the net as he controlled the ball before striking the ball across the area and into the back of the net to take his goal tally up to 29.

Town were on the front foot throughout the first half, with Will Waudby hitting the post as he went to ground trying to shoot past Josh Perryman in the Retford goal.

However arguably the biggest incident of the first half was the injury to Seasiders midfielder Nicky McNamara.

The stand in captain in the absence of Agnew and Tom Fleming, McNamara made a run into the area before going down in what was an innocuous looking challenge.

Though the reaction from McNamara and the length of time he was down for showed how serious his injury was.

Limping off with a nasty looking ankle injury, the former Hull United midfielder’s ankle had swollen up almost instantly as he faces a long injury lay off.

In a largely uneventful second half, Town were looking to seal out the win. It was less than optimal conditions as it was a bitterly cold day and the pitch was bobbly in areas which made it harder for either team to play good football.

Woodhouse brought on reserve team players Sam Jones and Jonny Blakeston with the game winding to a close, and with Chris Jenkinson giving away a contentious looking penalty.

Oliver Perry duly dispatched the penalty as Retford looked stronger towards the end of the game.

Town held on however for the three points as with local rivals Pickering Town dropping points against Thackley, the Seasiders leap up into second, behind leaders Cleethorpes.