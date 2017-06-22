Curtis Woodhouse delighted with new Bridlington Town signings

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is delighted to have snapped up defender Nathan Peat and pacy winger James Richardson.

Midfielder Jordan Harrison and defender Kurtis Bedford have left the Queensgate club, but Woodhouse is hinting that there are still some more signings to come, with two lined up ready for the Seasiders’ pre-season training opener on Saturday.

Woodhouse said: “When a team is scoring 100 goals in a season and still finishing third in the league table then there is something very wrong, so the defence was an area which I wanted to address in the close season.

“I had tried to get Nathan up here to Brid three or four times last season, but I am delighted to get him now as he is a very experienced defender who is also a great leader.

“We sometimes were a bit too quiet on the pitch last season with a lot of young lads in the squad so that is also something I wanted to change for next season, and Nathan will certainly be very vocal.”

The Seasiders boss was also full of praise for new recruit Richardson, who he used to manage during his time at Hull United.

“He is exceptionally quick, he is probably the fastest player I have managed or played with, and, while we do have quick players in the team, he has the kind of electric pace that can change a game for you.

“Also the fact that he can play on either the right or left flank is a massive bonus.

“I tried to bring James to Brid last season but he decided to see the season out with his club Winterton Rangers as he had made a commitment to them.”

The boss also hinted at a couple of new signings who would be there for the first training session on Saturday.

He said: “We are hoping to have a former Brid Town player, who won the league title with us, coming back as well as another very exciting signing for Saturday’s session.”

Former Bridlington Town midfielder James Bennett has also returned to Queensgate to become first-team coach.

Woodhouse is looking forward to working with Bennett, who will still coach Hull City Under-14s.

The boss said: “James will be the first-team coach, so he will take charge of training sessions with Ian Ashbee, allowing me to take a step back and and assess the players.

“He was a very intelligent player and technically very, very good, so hopefully he will bring plenty of that here as a coach.”

Bennett, who also played for Scarborough Athletic and Pickering Town, was with Brid from August 2010 to December 2011.