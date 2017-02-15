Curtis switches focus after lights failure

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse was left frustrated at the power supply problems which caused Tuesday night’s game with Harrogate Railway Athletic at Queensgate to be postponed.

The game was called off on the night, with Northern Grid problems meaning that the power was not getting through to the floodlights.

The referee decided to call the game off as the club were unable, despite their best efforts, to get the lights back on.

Woodhouse said: “I feel frustrated for all the people at the clubs who have prepared for the game and then this happens, from the players who have travelled over here for the match to Pete (Smurthwaite), who had put a load of food on for the game.

“This has happened to me a couple of times in the past when I was manager of Hull United, but in those instances it was down to the club and on Tuesday it was out of our hands as it was a Northern Grid issue.”

Woodhouse is now switching his attentions to Saturday’s NCEL Premier division clash at home to Athersley Recreation.

The Barnsley side are the only club to have beaten the Seasiders in the league this year, earning a 3-1 win last month.

The Brid boss is eager to gain revenge for this loss.

He said: “I am confident that we will beat them at our ground, we only lost at their places as their pitch was a quagmire and it was almost impossible to play football on it.

“They are a big, physical side, but I think on our playing surface we will be too good for them.”

Woodhouse is hopeful that Louis Kirk, who would have missed Tuesday’s game, will be fit for the weekend clash, and three more injury victims may well be fit for the AFC Mansfield clash a week on Saturday.

The boss added: “Chris Adams is doing well and could be ready for a week on Saturday, while Jamie Forrester is also a couple of weeks away.

“Nicky McNamara played in the win against Dunnington on Saturday but we had to bring him off at half-time, so he will probably also be out for another two weeks as well.”