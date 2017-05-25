Coachman edge past Flamborough to secure Burchett glory

Coachman claimed a 3-2 victory against Premier Division rivals Flamborough in the John Burchett Challenge Cup final at Queensgate on Saturday afternoon.

Boro were looking to bounce back from missing out on the title to Burton Agnes, but despite taking a first-half lead they were pegged back by Coachman, who eventually earned victory.

Billy-Lee Simpson notched twice for the victors, with Lewis Bean also on target for Coachman.

Flamborough’s goals came from James Watson and an own goal.

The man of the match for Coachman was their goalkeeper John Shaw, who made some great saves to ensure that his team gained the silverware.