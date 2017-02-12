Club ‘numb with grief’ after death of footballer

A local football team has said it is ‘numb with grief’ after one of its players collapsed and died during a game yesterday.

Langtoft’s James Moorfoot died during their East Riding County League game against Hedon Rangers 3rds at Rudston.

James Moorcroft collapsed and died on the pitch during a local league football match. Picture: Ross Parry Agency

The club has issued a statement which said: “We are currently trying to come to terms with the tragic and sudden passing of James Moorfoot. We are numb with grief.

“James had a contagious energy and humour which lit up a room and will be dearly missed by so many.

“We can seek the smallest solace in the fact that James passed away doing what he loved, in the village he loved, surrounded by people who loved him.

“We cannot thank enough the emergency services and the players of Hedon Rangers who worked so bravely to save James.

The air ambulance landing at Rudston yesterday

“At this time all of our thoughts are with James’ family. Everyone associated with Langtoft Football Club, past and present, sends their love and condolences at this difficult time.”

Mr Moorfoot, who was 28, was an English teacher at Hornsea School and Language College.

Acting headteacher Steve Ostler broke the news to colleagues and parents in an email today.

Hw wrote: “It is my very sad duty to inform you that James Moorfoot, a teacher of English at our school, collapsed and subsequently died whilst playing football on Saturday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues in the English department and his partner at this most difficult of times.

“Our students and colleagues are being offered support through the services of employees of East Riding Council who are trained in bereavement counselling.

“I am grateful to the local authority for enabling their services to be available to our school.”

Mr Moorfoot, a former student at Bridlington School, collapsed on the pitch and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the playing fields at Rudston at 3.24pm on Saturday but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We sent a rapid response vehicle, a first responder vehicle, two ambulances and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended, but sadly the patient died at the scene.”