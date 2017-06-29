Clarkson returns for Seasiders

Striker Lewis Clarkson will return to Bridlington Town for next season.

Clarkson signed for Town in August 2015 but a serious knee ligament injury sustained two months later in a game against Rainworth saw him sidelined for a number of months.

The striker impressed several years ago during a spell with Scarborough Athletic when he scored nine goals in 13 appearances before being snapped up by Bradford City.

On a less positive note Town will be without the services of Louis Kirk next season.

The midfielder has been ruled out for the entire 2017-18 campaign with a damaged ACL sustained in the cup final against Hull City.