Church leave Brid without a prayer in League Cup final

Bridlington Town were stunned by an incisive Penistone Church side as they lost 4-1 in the NCEL League Cup final at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Curtis Woodhouse’s side were comprehensively outplayed by Church, who have just been promoted from the NCEL Division One, and thoroughly deserved their win.

Brid made a couple of changes to the side that beat Hull City 4-2 in last week’s East Riding Senior Cup final at Haworth Park.

Fraser Papprill came into the side in place of the injured Louis Kirk, with Alex Knaggs shifting to right back and Tim Taylor playing in the centre of midfield in Kirk’s absence.

Town were first to have a chance at goal as Brett Agnew played in Joel Sutton, whose shot went just over the bar for a corner. Penistone were next with a free kick which hit the woodwork.

However with half an hour played Church were ahead. A defensive slip from Alex Knaggs played in Scott Whittington who had no problem slotting past Nick Baxter.

Things went from bad to worse for Town however as Penistone doubled their lead from a corner. Brett Lovell was given a free header and made no mistakes as he gave them a 2-0 half time lead.

If it wasn’t ominous enough for the Seasiders, it was all but over as a lovely turn in the area and shot from Andrew Ring put the result beyond doubt.

Bridlington were unlucky throughout, as they hit the post four times. While Church goalkeeper Adam Rhodes pulled off some stellar saves to deny Town, who could have easily scored four or five on the night.

However it wasn’t to be their night as the ruthless Penistone side added a fourth. Daniel Barlow struck a low shot along the area which beat Baxter and sent the travelling Penistone support into raptures.

With five minutes to play, Jake Day tapped in after being set up by Agnew, but it was nothing more than a consolation for Town, who looked dejected at full time.

Penistone lifted the cup for the first time in their history as they added it to a successful season in being promoted to the NCEL Premier Division, with Town having to play them twice next season. On this result, they have shown they will be no pushovers.