Burton Agnes crush Excelsior to seal Premier title win

Burton Agnes sealed the Driffield League Premier Division title with a 13-1 home win against eight-man Bridlington Excelsior.

The Burton Agnes boss Martin Thomas said: “After winning the Challenge Cup last season the league was always our priority this year.

“We had a lot of postponed games which gave us five games in hand to catch up on league leaders Flamborough.

“It looked like it was impossible but we put together an eight-game winning streak to clinch the title on the final day of the season.

“It’s just our second year in the Driffield Premier Division and to win the league is a great achievement.

“Our squad has become close friends and it was a proud moment shared by all to lift the trophy.”

On Saturday, five goals from Jamie Osbourne took him to 30 goals for the season, Tom Benninger bagged a hat-trick, Dom Richardson Ash Robinson and Paul Smith all scored one apiece and Nathan Pickering came on at half-time to score twice.

Thomas said: “Next season we will be looking to defend the title and hopefully a have good cup run, especially in the County Cup.

“This season’s success wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the hard work and commitment of all the players.

“A special mention to Luke Summerscales, whose dedication over the years has helped put us where we are and to Paul Grainger, who came in this season with his coaching knowledge.

“A big thank you to the Telegraph pub for their continued support in providing team wear and a new kit as well as after match refreshments and food and thanks to all those linked to Burton Agnes.”