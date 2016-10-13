Burlington Jackdaws soar to quartet of victories

Burlington Jackdaws Under-14s claimed a superb 5-2 cup win at Scarborough Athletic.

After a heavy pre-season loss in 2014 to Boro, followed bya cup final defeat in 2015, Jackdaws didn’t know what to expect as they travelled to the League One side, but they advanced to the last 16 with a superb display.

Burlington Jackdaws under-eights, red and black kit, tackle Hull United

The game began swinging from end to end as both teams created chances, Burlington taking the lead through Jay Smith. Riley Jemison grabbed two goals to give the visitors a healthy lead at the interval.

Scarborough hit back almost immediately and had their tails up, but the Jackdaws, led by the excellent Frankie Gascoigne, who was man of the match, held firm in defence.

Striker Charley Brown grabbed the fourth as he rounded the keeper to cap an great day.

Athletic kept pushing and Luke Hall saved a penalty as Smith ended the contest with a fifth, the home team netting another to end a very entertaining game

A fantastic effort from Burlington Jackdaws Under-11s saw them win their first competitive cup game against Beverley White Stars, 6-3.

Skipper Owen Grainger showed excellent skills in goal also moving into midfield towards the end.

Billy Ripley broke the offside trap to put Jackdaws in front in the first half.

The second goal was scored by defender Chris Leeson, and although Stars managed to grab one back Burlington got another before half-time with an excellent finish from Bailey Bennett.

In the second half Charlie Benson made the score 4-1 with a well-worked team goal. Ryan Bemrose then blasted in the fifth from distance.

Freddie Gunning played well in defence and helped the team keep their shape in the second half alongside James Tighe who worked hard.

The next goal also came from Bemrose after more brilliant team work. Beverley did manage to get two late goals.

Stars chose Leeson as their man of the match, while the referee’s men of the match were Ripley and Bemrose. The manager’s star man was Benson.

Burlington Jackdaws Under-Nines returned to top form in games against Costello Piranhas.

The first game saw both teams battling all over the pitch from defence all the way to attack, both finding it difficult to break each other down and when they could both keepers stepped up in a goalless draw.

Burlington’s man of the match was keeper William Fox.

The second game saw Jackdaws start to use their passing game and this produced two goals in quick succession from Sam Davis and Lauren Barker.

Man of the match Bailey Jarvis moved from defence into midfield for the second half and scored a rocket into the top corner.

Piranhas hit two brilliant goals that put huge pressure on the Jackdaws who held on for the win.

Burlington Jackdaws under-Eights dominated their first game against Hull United, giving Harry Dearing his first hat-trick.

United came out fighting in the second half but Aston Lambert and Owen Gadd both smashed shots into the net.

In the second game United took an early lead but superb dribbling and passing from Jackdaws made this their best match so far of the season.

United tightened their defence but Marley Kilburn fought his way through to net a hat-trick.

United tried hard to even things out by piling on the pressure, but Jackdaws’ smallest player, goalkeeper Daisy Slater, excelled once again and is definitely a player to watch out for.

Bridlington Town Juniors joined Burlington Jackdaws and Bridlington Rangers Eagles in the last 16 of the Under-11s Knockout Cup.

Town put a difficult start to their league campaign behind them and enjoyed a 5-0 first round win at Patrington.

After a goalless first half, the Bridlington side broke the deadlock when Jack Sunley finished from the edge of the area to round off a five-man passing move.

Man of the match Hadley Taylor added a second soon afterwards and the game was over when Harvey Thompson ran clear from the halfway line and scored.

Sunley scored his second in the closing stages before Harvey Sewell made it five from close range.

Flamborough Vikings Under-10s were pegged back to a 1-1 home draw by a late Heslerton leveller.

The hosts made a good start with good runs from Jamie Artley and Jay Stockdale causing the visitors back line some problems.

Solid defending from Boro soaked up what little pressure was been thrown at them.

Boro took the lead when good work from Matty McCann and Artley put Theo Dowson through to coolly slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Artley then hit a post from a corner and it was only in the dying seconds of the first half when keeper Reed Simpkin was called into action, pulling off a fine save to maintain his side’s slender advantage.

Early second-half pressure from the visitors was dealt with well by defenders Callum Garbutt and Josh Harvey, but Simpkin was having to make a few more saves.

Heslerton eventually found an equaliser when a long free-kick hit the crossbar and rebounded onto the back of Simpkin and crept into the back of the net. The whole team shared the man of the match award.

In the second game, Heslerton started in great style, scoring early on, also hitting a post and forcing man of the match Simpkin into a string of fine saves.

Boro eventually woke up and a rasping shot from Artley brought out an equally fine save from the Heslerton keeper.

The second half was end to end with Heslerton fashioning a goal from a corner for a 2-0 lead.

Boro did manage to pull a goal back before the end, coming from the boot of Stockdale after good work from Artley and Dowson.

Bridlington Rangers Falcons Under-10s will be disappointed with their display from the weekend’s games at Longhill Raven Stars.

The hosts were playing with intent to win, which was not replicated by Brid Rangers.

Far too many players not working hard for the team and not keeping the right shape, particularly in the first game which saw Devon Lamb keep out plenty of shots.

Falcons lost discipline in the wide areas which contributed to the lack of chances created by the visiting team.

Ollie Tudor converted the only real clear-cut chance in the first game for the away side.

The Bridlington-based side’s lack of work-rate would finally be punished when Longhill immediately equalised and the game ended with the scores at 1-1.

The second game saw much of the same lacklustre effort from most of the Rangers team, with the same mistakes cropping up throughout.

Connor Nalton was a saving grace from midfield with some great direct runs and crosses into the box.

Lamb also took the eye for the Brid side, making several saves at critical times during the first half.

Things started coming together in the second half of this game however as the Falcons started stringing passes together from the back to the midfield, which resulted in two fantastic strikes from Brodie Sedman.

Despite the sluggish start to the second clash, the visiting team had done enough in the second half to secure a 2-0 success.

Nalton was the man of the match in the draw, while Lamb scooped the honours in the second game.