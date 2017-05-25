Bridlington Rovers net Saunderson Trophy final success

Bridlington Rovers claimed a 2-1 win against Martonian United in the Arthur Saunderson Trophy final at Queensgate.

Early on Martonian fired over the bar then had a cracking effort hit the bar.

Bridlington Rovers captain Tom Broadbent lifts the Arthur Saunderson shield

As the game ebbed and flowed Rovers still struggled to get a grip of it, their back four kept Martonian out.

When a cutting pass opened up Rovers on the break, Barry Tindall’s pace and fantastic slide tackle put a stop to the Martonian attack.

Ten minutes before the break, Rovers switched formation.

Full-back Graham Moore and 16-year-old Tom Brackenbury then set up Joey Baker, whose shot was scuffed wide.

Rovers man of the match Barry Tindall gets the ball upfield despite the attentions of Martonian United's Danny Lawton

Another great move found Rovers’ Liam Banks, whose powerful effort forced a fine save from the United keeper.

In the dying minutes of the half Rovers finally broke the deadlock with the best move of the game.

As the ball was worked from the back Dan Walker played a lovely one-two with the midfield. The ball dropped to Ryan Swift, his pass found Bradley Holmes, who drifted past the United full-back. Holmes popped a peach of a cross into the box for Baker to fire home a delightful header.

After the break Lewis Goodacre hit the post with a shot, then another effort went wide from captain Tom Broadbent and Banks, his thunderous effort smashed off the cross bar.

A cross was lofted into the box for Baker to leap highest, his close-range effort hit the crossbar and back out to him to head it again, this time hitting the inside of the upright and dropping on to the line allowing Swift to poke home.

As Rovers tried to kill off the game Martonian broke free from the back.

But keeper John Booth, who announced his retirement after this game, came off his line to keep his cleansheet intact.

Minutes later United pulled a goal back but they were soon reduced to 10 men when one of their players was sent off for a late challenge.

After some pushing and shoving in the aftermath of the incident, sub Joe Davies also headed for an early bath a second yellow for his involvement despite having only been on the pitch for 15 minutes .

With both teams down to 10 men, Rovers found themselves on the back foot a little but they held on for the win. Man of the match for Rovers was Tindall.