Brid Town v Thackley game postponed

Bridlington Town's game with Thackley this Saturday has been postponed.

This Saturday's Northern Counties East League Premier Division fixture at the Hudgell Solicitors Stadium, Queensgate between Brid and Thackley has been postponed because Thackley have been reinstated to the FA Vase and will now be playing Ashington at home on Saturday in the second qualifying round.

The Humber Premier League Division One fixture between Bridlington Town Reserves and Hessle Sporting United on Saturday will now be played at Queensgate with a 2pm kick-off.