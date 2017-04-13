Brid Town Academy launches first trials day

Bridlington Town Football Academy will be running its first trials on Wednesday April 19, scouting for talent for when the Academy opens its doors in September 2017.

The new Academy is a partnership between Bridlington Town Football Club and East Riding College.

The Academy will provide young footballing talent in Bridlington with the opportunity of playing and receiving professional coaching while staying in education.

Academy players will have the opportunity to play for the College football team in the Association of Colleges League, plus regular football training and strength and conditioning sessions with top qualified football coaches.

Players may also have the opportunity to play for Bridlington Town FC Reserves in the Humber Premier League’s first division, with the hope of impressing first-team manager Curtis Woodhouse and breaking through the ranks.

The head of the academy, and former Bridlington Town skipper, Ash Allanson said: “The trials are open to new applicants and current students.

“Both male and female students aged 16 to 19 years old can try out for the academy squad.

“It’s not just for students interested in studying sport, players could potentially pursue other subjects while getting the best local football training on offer.”

To take part in the trial call Allanson at the College on 0345 120 0044 to book your place.

A new ladies football team is also looking for more players.

Bridlington Rovers Ladies want players over the age of 16 to come along to training every Sunday from next weekend, April 23 at the new 3G pitch at Gypsey Road.

The sessions cost £2 each, for more details call Brodie Stirk on 07984353488.