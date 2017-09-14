Brid Rovers Ladies edged out by strong Lane in opener

Bridlington Rovers Ladies went into their first-ever league game on Sunday afternoon full of confidence after some good pre-season results.

The opening exchanges of the East Riding League Division One game, played at the 3G pitch at Gypsey Road, saw Rovers create two good chances that they should have taken but failed to convert.

This soon came back to haunt the hosts as Mill Lane, mainly made up of last year’s Under-16s League champions, took advantage of some sloppy defending and scored with their first chance.

Rovers had slightly more of the play after this but it was Mill Lane who then made it 2-0 with a strike from distance that somehow found its way past the home goalkeeper.

There was no further scoring before half-time.

The second half saw Rovers change formation and they went on to dominate the entire half, creating enough chances to win five matches, let alone one.

It was striker Leonie Sykes, converting a Beth Taylor cross, who registered Rovers’ only goal, but the home side’s failure to add to this solitary effort meant that Mill Lane headed back south with all three points.

Brid Rovers boss Mark Womersley said: “We deserved to be losing at half-time, we were poor in the first half, we allowed the opposition to score two soft goals and you can’t do that.

“We absolutely battered them in the second half, putting in a much better performance, and on another day we could have scored at least 10 goals.

“Credit must go to Mill Lane’s goalkeeper who was outstanding and for there resolute defending.

“Next week we travel to North Ferriby United Amateurs Ladies, who came second in the league last season so this will be a very tough game, but we’ll be looking to right the wrongs from Sunday’s game.”

Sunday’s clash against North Ferriby will kick off at 3pm at the South Hunsley School 3G pitch.

The Rovers Ladies team have a very busy league and cup schedule with matches scheduled for the next eight Sundays without a break.

On Sunday September 24 Brid Rovers will be back on home turf, with AFC Preston the visitors to Gypsey Road.

Preston will pose a tough test for Rovers as they surged to a 7-0 victory at AFC Tickton last weekend.

Womersley’s troops kick off October with a trip to face Tickton, who play their games at Longcroft Upper School.

Rovers return to their home base on Sunday October 8, with Barton the visitors.

Rovers hammered Barton 12-1 at their ground earlier in pre-season so the Brid side will be confident of claiming success in this encounter.

The Brid club then tackle South Cave in their next game, on October 15, also at home, and they will be aiming to repeat last month’s 5-0 win at Cave in a pre-season clash.

The next game sees Rovers travel to Elloughton Blackburn Juniors on October 22, a week later they entertain Ferriby in the cup, and on November 5 they are at Hall Road Rangers.

Rovers train on Wednesday nights from 7-8pm at Gypsey Road, and the team are always looking to recruit new players.

Brid Rovers team: Jess Pollard, Nat Wilson, Jess Coyne, Kennedy Elvin, Gemma Bentley, Danielle Kendrick, Hannah Mitchell, Chloe Bennett, Vicky Stonehouse, Beth Taylor, Leonie Sykes.