Brid boss Woodhouse quashes Grimsby Town rumours

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse has quashed rumours linking him to the manager's job at League Two club Grimsby Town.

Woodhouse, who has guided the Queensgate club to six successive league wins since taking over as Brid boss last month, said: "It is flattering to be linked but I am focused on my job at Bridlington Town."

Odds on the former Mariners midfielder taking over at Blundell Park have been slashed from 33-1 to 6-4 in a matter of hours, putting Woodhouse ahead of the likes of former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins and Lincoln City chief Danny Cowley.

This comes after the Mariners announced that Paul Hurst and Chris Doig would be leaving the club to take over their reins at Shrewsbury.

But Woodhouse is concentrating on this weekend's NCEL Premier Division game at struggling Barton Town Old Boys.

He said: "Young defender Lloyd Henderson is still out with a knee injury while Nicky McNamara (calf) is 50/50 for the Barton game, but everybody else is available."