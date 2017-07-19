Brett or Beyonce - who carries the look off best?!

Usually he is pictured celebrating goals, but Brett Agnew had something else to celebrate this week.

The Bridlington Town striker became a dad again when baby Jasper was born on Sunday, and decided to copy pop star Beyonce’s pose to announce the arrival.

Beyonce's post on Instagram

Earlier this month, Beyonce posted a distinctive picture of herself in a colourful but bizarre outfit, carrying her month-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

It received two million likes within an hour, and inspired The Seasiders’ top scorer to use a tactic to tell supporters and friends his good news.

Brett and his partner Donna already have a son, Dexter, and Jasper joined them on Sunday weighing 9lbs 2oz.

Beyonce’s post currently has more than nine million likes. Brett is likely to be playing in front of 150 supporters when Bridlington take on Brighouse Town in a pre-season friendly on Saturday