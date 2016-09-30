BREAKING: Woodhouse ‘delighted’ to be new Bridlington Town boss

Bridlington Town’s new manager Curtis Woodhouse has spoken of his pride at taking over at Queensgate - a ground which holds many happy childhood memories for him.

The former Sheffield United and Hull City midfielder has been installed as the Seasiders’ boss following the shock resignation of Gary Allanson.

Chairman Peter Smurthwaite said he had moved quickly ‘to keep the continuity of the football side’, with Town set to face Armthorpe Welfare tomorrow.

Woodhouse said: “I’m delighted to take over the job as manager of Bridlington Town, it’s a club that I’ve had a soft spot since I watched them play against Yeading in the FA Vase back in 1990 at Wembley and I’ve always had a interest in the football club since then.

“I use to ball boy for the club when Colin Morris was the manager and use to love having a kick about with his son Lee after the final whistle.

“I spent most of my youth playing for Bridlington Rangers under 10s to under 15s and have played many finals on Queensgate not losing too many, let’s hope that continues.

“To return as the manager is a proud moment for me, normally when a new manager takes over a club it’s in crisis but Gary Allanson has done a excellent job over the years so I’m fortunate to take over a team that is already on the right footing.

“My job is to try and improve us and I’m sure the club has a very bright future with me at the helm.

“I’m looking forward to working with Pete Smurthwaite on and off the pitch to drive the football club to the next level starting today, thanks and let’s really get behind the team”

Smurthwaite added: “Myself and all connected with Bridlington Town Football Club wish Curtis a successful future with our club.”

Woodhouse, a former British boxing champion, has previously managed Sheffield FC, Goole and Hull United.