BREAKING NEWS: Town boss quits, Woodhouse takes over

Bridlington Town have been stunned by the shock resignation of manager Gary Allanson, but have moved quickly to appoint former Premier League star Curtis Woodhouse as their new boss.

Allanson’s second spell in charge at Queensgate has ended after more than three years, and Woodhouse’ first game in the dugout will be at home to Armthorpe Welfare tomorrow.

Chairman Peter Smurthwaite said: “I was informed by our manager Gary Allanson earlier this week that with regret he wanted to offer his resignation as team manager of our football club.

“He explained his reasons which were mainly for personal matters and he also felt he has taken the club as far as he can in this his second stint as manager.

“I fully understand his personal reasons which with him being such a conscientious and professional person and the time needed to manage a club at this level seems to get greater every year.

“The season seems to start earlier every season meaning you only have a very short close season before training and friendlies start again. Our fixture list has been so intense with a fair amount of travelling with us having a midweek fixture every week since August 7 to October 30, a situation I have never experienced before as chairman.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would thank Gary for all his efforts during this time with us and creating the reputation this club has for playing an attractive style of football and most importantly being professional in what we do both on and off the pitch and wish Gary well for the future.

“He has led us to two successes in the ERCFA Senior Cup Finals at the KCom Stadium, respectable final position in the league table and recently our best run in the FA Cup for 13 years with it some much needed prize money.

“It is unusual to say as a club chairman that there has never been a cross word between Gary and myself and he has been a pleasure to work with.”

Allanson’s final game was a 3-1 win at Harrogate Railway Athletic, and he departs with the Seasiders 15th in the NCEL Premier Division.

However, they have only played seven league games this season, fewer than every other team in the division, and six of those matches have been away from home.

In his first spell as Town boss, Allanson led the club to the NCEL title in 2009-10 but departed at the end of the following season.

He returned two years later, taking over from Mitch Cook in June 2013, and his second stint in the Queensgate hot-seat saw Bridlington finish 12th, eighth and fifth.

Allanson guided Town to the East Riding Senior Cup success in the past two finals and oversaw an impressive FA Cup run this campaign, eventually losing to National League North front-runners Harrogate Town after a replay. They have also reached the first round of the FA Vase.

Beverley-born Woodhouse has strong links with Bridlington and played for Bridlington Rangers JFC as a youngster.

His professional career began with Sheffield United and he also represented Hull City, Grimsby Town, Birmingham City and Peterborough United in a 15-year career.

Woodhouse has managed Sheffield FC, Goole and Hull United.

He won four caps for England Under 21s but in 2006 he swapped football for boxing and went on to become British light-welterweight champion.

He won 22 of his 29 contests but now has a new fight on his hands, to pull Town up the NCEL table.