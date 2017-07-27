Boss Woodhouse hits out at shambolic Town defence

Bridlington Town manager Curtis Woodhouse has labelled his defence a shambles after a 4-4 draw at home to Selby on Tuesday evening.

The Town boss has been concerned about his side’s defensive record for some time, and their performance did not ease his fears at Queensgate on Tuesday.

He said: “A blind man can see defensively we’re a shambles and I think that is an understatement. It looks like we can concede 10 goals every game.

“We have a lot of work to do on the training ground.”

Striker Brett Agnew’s hat-trick once again proved that the Seasiders have plenty of firepower but Woodhouse feels that his team cannot keep relying on the strikers to bail them out.

“Scoring four goals a game is not sustainable over a season and we cannot continue to rely on our firepower to get us out of trouble, “ he added.

“We have got Brett Agnew, Joel Sutton, Jake Day and Andy Norfolk who will all score goals but we need to have some sort of structure, otherwise we have got no chance or it will be another season of being the nearly men.

“We have conceded 13 goals in five pre-season matches now and you cannot win anything if you are conceding that amount of goals, so we need to be better and cut out the individual mistakes.”

Despite the result against Selby, Curtis Woodhouse was happy with the displays of new recruits Frank Belt and Jacob Norburn.

He said: “They both did well, neither of them knew anyone else’s name and two new people in the back four obviously doesn’t help the cohesion, but I think they both did well so I’m happy with them.

“Louis Rafter, Jonny Blakeston and keeper Reece Nestor, from the reserves did well too. It’s good to have that conveyor belt from the reserve team.”