Boss Woodhouse hails Brid as they hit Maltby for six

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse was delighted by his side’s fantastic first-half display in their 6-3 home win against Maltby Main on Tuesday night.

The hosts led 5-1 by half-time of the NCEL Premier Division encounter, with in-form Scottish striker Brett Agnew smashing home four goals in 24 first-half minutes.

This was the perfect reaction to Sunday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Pickering Town in the FA Vase first round, which was Woodhouse’s first loss since taking over at Town last month.

Speaking to the Free Press, Woodhouse said: “We were fantastic last night, the first-half performance was superb.

“For Brett to get four goals in 24 minutes was an excellent striker’s performance, this will help his already strong confidence.

“He’s formed a great partnership with fellow striker Joel Sutton, it is an old school forward pairing with one big striker and one smaller one.”

Agnew has now scored 20 league and cup goals this season, while Sutton has netted 19 times for Brid, who moved into fourth place in the league table with Tuesday’s win.

Woodhouse added: “We also have the steel of Tom Fleming just behind them, and then with Chris Jenkinson in defence we have a very strong spine in our team.

“The blend of youth and experience is looking good at the moment and we wil now look to carry that into Saturday’s game at Barton Town.”

The Lincolnshire side have been struggling for form and are third-from-bottom in the league after a 4-1 home defeat against AFC Mansfield on Tuesday night.

Sutton put Brid ahead on Tuesday night after six minutes after fine work from Chris Adams, with Agnew scoring a second two minutes later.

Ryan Carroll’s shot trickled in to give Maltby hope on 13 minutes, but Agnew then struck in the 22nd, 28th and 32nd minutes to seal the win by half-time.

Andy Norfolk’s fine shot on 56 minutes wrapped up the hosts’ scoring and although Joshua Schofield and Oliver Lawrence netted for Main, the damage had been done by then.