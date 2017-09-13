Boss Woodhouse frustrated by Seasiders' second successive draw

Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse was left frustrated after his side’s 1-1 home draw against Bottesford Town on Tuesday night.

This was the Seasiders’ second successive 1-1 draw after being held at home by AFC Mansfield on Saturday.

He said: “It is very frustrating as we have created enough chances to win three or four games tonight.

“It’s strange really as last season we scored for fun and I don’t think Hitchy (James Hitchcock) has had to make a save in any of the games yet.

“It was a frustrating evening as I thought we played some good stuff.”

“The penalty gave them something to hang onto. They came here with a 4-5-1 and sat players behind the ball. We have dominated for a full 90 minutes, how we’ve not come away with three points I’ll never know.

“We can’t kill teams off, we need to put chances away, against Worksop earlier this season we missed four chances at 2-1 up and then before you know it we are losing 3-2.

“We need reinforcements as we only had three subs tonight, but there is no movement on that front at the moment."

Brid will consider this as two points lost from a game that was played in continuous rain.

The offside flag twice ruled against Jake Day early on while, also in the early stages, Joel Sutton shot straight at keeper Jordan Douglas and Chris Jenkinson drove a 25-yard free-kick into the defensive wall.

Brett Agnew just failed to connect with a diving header from a Benn Lewis cross and Douglas beat Sutton to Agnew’s head-on.

Day then shot past the far post and a Chris Adams attempt was well blocked by Finley O’Sullivan.

A rare opening for the visitors saw Declan Bacon break down the right but he hit his effort high and wide.

Then somewhat against the run of play, Bottesford found themselves in front in the 33rd minute following a free-kick out on their right.

As John Leonard swung the ball in ref Andrew Smith spotted a push in the area and awarded a penalty that Leonard sent past James Hitchcock’s right hand.

The visitors became more positive after the goal but it was still Town calling the shots and despite their efforts they were unable to beat Douglas before going in for the half-time break.

In the 64th minute, sub Andy Norfolk made his way down the right flank before playing the ball into Sutton and from 25 yards he curled it past Douglas for the equaliser.

More Brid chances went begging and they had to settle for the draw that kept them in eighth place.

On Saturday the Seasiders are at Thackley, who bowed out of the FA Vase on Tuesday when they lost 5-0 at Padiham.

Dennyfield has been something of a happy-hunting ground for Town in recent seasons and after two consecutive home draws they will be hoping to claim their fourth away win of the season.

Brid Town: Hitchcock, Lewis, Walters, Griffin, Jenkinson (c), Knaggs, Adams (Norfolk 57), Taylor, Agnew, Day, Sutton.

Unused subs: Norburn, Papprill.

Bottesford Town: Douglas, Mallett, Thompson, Mann, T. Johnson, Paylor (c), O’Sullivan, Leonard (Bridge 84), Barlow, Bacon (Garth 72), McCarron (Hollinsworth 90).

Referee: Andrew Smith.

Attendance: 99.

Town Reserves will bid to continue their 100% start to the HPL Division One season against bottom side Howden at Queensgate on Saturday.