Boss Woodhouse delighted by Seasiders' pre-season form

Despite suffering a 3-2 loss at Scarborough on Tuesday night, Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse is delighted with his side’s pre-season form.

The Seasiders fought back from 2-0 down to level 2-2 after the break in the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy game at the new Flamingo Land Stadium, but a late goal from ex-Town ace Carl Stewart earned the silverware for the hosts.

Woodhouse said: “So far, three games into pre-season and I couldn’t be happier as we have acquitted ourselves really well in all three.

“It was a good game, and a great work-out for the lads against a very good Scarborough team. In the first half we came in 2-0 down but had the better chances, we dug in and kept fighting to the end.

“The lads played really well and were a credit to the football club, so I am really happy.”

He added: “We had four or five lads missing so the lads who were there were fantastic. I’m so happy I’ve even given them Thursday night off from training.”

Woodhouse has acted quickly to quash any rumours that Tom Fleming had retired from football.

The midfielder was absent from Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Scarborough.

The Town boss said: “I think with Flem the work commitments that he has and the fact he is getting married means he is struggling for time at the moment.

“I think once the season has started he may struggle with midweek games but Saturdays will be fine.

“We will have him next season but for how many games I am not sure.”

Town face a Hull City XI on Saturday July 29 in a testimonial match for Fleming, 3pm ko.