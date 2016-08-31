Another team returns to Driffield League

Hard work by Driffield Football League officials has paid off, with another team signing up just days before the start of the season.

Pocklington 4ths will return for the 2016/17 campaign and the fixture list will be amended in the forthcoming days.

They competed in the league for many seasons, and will be back with a mixture of teenagers and more experienced players.

“It looks like we may be on the up again,” said league secretary Norman Harris.

The good news from Pocklington could be balanced out by the departure of North Frodingham, who are due to decide this week if they will continue, with a shortage of players affecting their plans to reform.

The season starts on Saturday, September 10.