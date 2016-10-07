Another new signing for Bridlington Town

New Bridlington Town boss Curtis Woodhouse has made his fifth new signing in a week.

The Seasiders have snapped up defender Lloyd Henderson, who had a brief spell with Scarborough Athletic last season.

Since then, Henderson has been turning out for Scarborough League side Edgehill and Scarborough Sunday League Division Two outfit Angel Athletic.

Woodhouse said on social media: “I saw him last year and he instantly went into my little black book.

“A young man who was at Scarborough last season and was really thought highly of by Bryan Hughes and Paul Foot, he’s big strong quick and good on the ball, he will go into my squad for tomorrow’s game.

“I’m happy enough with the squad now, nobody else will be coming in unless people decide to move on.”

Woodhouse has already brought in midfielders Nick McNamara and Jamie Forrester, left back Jack Walters and goalkeeper Charlie Holden.