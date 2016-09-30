Allanson says an emotional farewell to Bridlington Town

Outgoing Bridlington Town manager Gary Allanson has revealed that resigning was the toughest decision of his career.

He stepped down this week after more than three years in charge at Queensgate, and has been replaced by Curtis Woodhouse.

The Seasiders players were told after raining last night and Allanson paid tribute to his squad, club officials and the supporters

Allanson told the Free Press: “It’s probably been the hardest decision I have ever made and you don’t realise what people think of you until something like this happens, but on Wednesday morning after another away fixture and another four hours sleep, I was sat at my desk in a quiet open office at 6:30am and knew then I didn’t have the energy to push the club forward to the next level.

“I wrote my resignation there and then and didn’t have to think twice.

“The send-off I got from the players after I told them on Thursday after training was unbelievably emotional and proves what a fantastic group of players we have.

“The messages I received afterwards had me in tears, it was heart-wrenching stuff and was very humbling I cannot thank the players enough they have been magnificent for me on and off the pitch and I like to think we have created a legacy of how to play football at this level.

“We have created some special memories for the club and each other and they cannot be taken away, over the seven seasons I have been involved at the club we have had to re-build the team on three or four occasions and the current squad is probably the strongest for two or three years with a great blend of youth and experience and is a great foundation to work from for the next manager coming in.

“The fans have been fantastic home and away and am still humbled with the support they have given the players and myself and have been a very special part of our success.

“Obviously there are lots of people to thank in the fantastic journey we have had, Wayne Lewis has been fantastic for me and given the support I needed as assistant.

“Ash Allanson, Danny Brunton, Tom Fleming and Chris Jenkinson have been with me all the way, they have absolutely run themselves into the ground and given unbelievable support to me and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“They have been my heart, soul and voice on and off the pitch and bought into the DNA and the identity we created at the club.

“They have been the rocks that the foundations have been built on and obviously all the other players that have been a part of the success we have had.

“Lastly, just a massive thank you to Pete Smurthwaite for having the trust in appointing me on the two occasions and hopefully I have justified his decision.

“He has supported me throughout the good times but especially the bad times and I appreciate that, I like to think I have left him with a good squad of hungry players that can push on to the next level and give him and the club the continued success they deserve.

“I could go on and on but every journey comes to an end, just a massive thank you and hopefully every player and member has staff has a little bit of Gary Allanson in them and try to keep the high standards we created over the years and not let anybody drop below them.”