Allanson heads to Hall Road Rangers

Former Bridlington Town midfielder Ash Allanson has been snapped up by Hall Road Rangers after leaving Queensgate.

Allanson announced yesterday that he was moving on after almost a decade at Queensgate, less than a week after his dad Gary quit as Town manager.

Bridlington have confirmed that he will be joining NCEL Division One side Hall Road, who are managed by another former Town midfielder Dave Ricardo.

Chairman Pete Smurthwaite said: “Ash contacted myself earlier this week and informed me he had decided to leave our club to pursue a player/coaching role at Hall Road Rangers which I have agreed to and are waiving the usual seven-day notice for the transfer.

“On behalf of the management, committee and all concerned with this club I would like to thank Ash for his loyal service after the past eight seasons.

“In this period he has been an influential player in the success we have had winning a league title, runners up medal and three times winners of the East Riding Senior Cup.

“Unfortunately, injuries last season prevented him from making many appearances but he was still there at most games supporting the team and helping behind the scenes to pass his knowledge onto the younger players in the squad.

“He has been a pleasure to work with and I hope he can help Hall Road Rangers to a successful season resulting in promotion back into the Premier Division.”

Announcing his departure on social media, Allanson said: “It has been an absolute pleasure playing at such a wonderful football club.

“I wish everyone all the very best in the future.”

Winger Will Waudby is also moving on. He said: “Bridlington have improved me massively over the years and this has gained me so much more experience in the game.”

New Bridlington manager Curtis Woodhouse has brought in left-back Jack Walters from Sheffield, midfielder Nick McNamara and Jamie Forrester, who has previously played for North Ferriby, Hall Road Rangers and Scarborough Athletic.