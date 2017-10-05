Admission prices slashed for Seasiders v Liversedge clash

Bridlington Town are slashing their admission prices for this Saturday's home game against Liversedge as part of Non-League Day.

It is the first time the Seasiders have been at home since the Non-League Day was inaugurated and to mark the day, which is always held during the international break in October, Town are reducing admission and programme prices by a third for the game against Liversedge.

Admission to the Hudgell Solicitors Stadium will be cut from £6 to £4 for adults and £3 to £2 for Over-65s and Under-16s, while Town season-ticket holders will be able to bring one guest into the game for free.

Match programmes will be on sale for £1 and the game kicks off at 3pm.

Liversedge are worthy opponents and while they occupy 14th position with 13 points from eight games, they have played less games than all but one of the teams in the Premier Division.

The Sedge are undefeated in their four league games away from their Clayborn ground having won two and drawn two, scoring 14 goals and conceding four in the process.

In last season’s corresponding fixture at Queensgate a sixth-minute Stephen Wales penalty gave the visitors the lead but goals by Louis Kirk on 18 minutes and Joel Sutton nine minutes later gave the hosts a 2-1 win.