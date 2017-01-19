Familiar face takes on cricket role

Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite has agreed to become Bridlington Cricket Club’s new president.

The move was confirmed at the cricket club’s AGM last Thursday, when it was also agreed that Simon Leeson will continue to captain the first team for a second season.

Chairman Bill Emmerson said: “Barry Snowden decided to stand down as president and the club thanked him for his eight years of generous support and commitment. Barry will continue to support the club and attend matches on a regular basis.

“Peter Smurthwaite of PBS Construction Ltd had indicated he was willing to stand as president and the club was delighted to accept his offer.

“Peter is already a generous sponsor and is committed to promoting sport in Bridlington.

The well-attended meeting was told that the Christmas draw had been very successful in raising money and treasurer Steve Briggs reported that sponsorship had increased year-on-year.

Election of Officers:

President: Peter Smurthwaite

Secretary: Jim Crow

Treasurer: Steve Briggs

BSCC Representatives: Steve Lount and Dave Cullen

Child Welfare Officers: Richard Lount and Carl Parkin

1st XI captain: Simon Leeson

2nd XI captain: Andrew Leeson

Honorary Auditor: Roger Elliott

Graham Lount and Mick Stubbs will provide umpiring duties for the first and second teams and annual subscriptions and match fees will remain the same as last year.

Senior nets will start on Tuesday, January 31, and will be held every Tuesday evening at Bridlington Sports College on Bessingby Road from 7pm to 8pm until the end of April.