Derby for Sewerby on the opening day

Sewerby will begin their York Senior League campaign with a derby match at home to Folkton and Flixton.

The Division One season begins on the clifftops on Saturday, April 22.

The following two weeks see a long trips to Ripon and Knaresborough, before a home game against Dringhouses.

The other teams in Division One are Beverley 2nds, Harrogate 2nds, Heworth, Hornsea, Hull 2nds, Hull Zingari and Selby Londesborough.

Sewerby’s final game is the reverse fixture from the opening day, and they will ehad to Flixton on Saturday. September 9.

Bridlington’s first team were relegated from Division One last season and will play in Division Two Ebor in 2017.

Their attempts to bounce back at the first attempt begins with a trip to Market Weighton to take on Londesborough Park 1sts.

Bridlington’s first home game is against Scarborough 2nds at Dukes Park on Saturday, April 29.

Other opponents for them in the 2017 campaign will be Acomb 2nds, Carlton Towers, Dunnington 2nds, Hemingbrough, Pickering 2nds, Stamford Bridge 2nds, Woodhouse Grange 2nds, Yapham and York 3rds.

Bridlington’s final match is also a reverse of their opening encounter, with Londesborough Park the visitors.