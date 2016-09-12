Yorkshire v Somerset (day three, tea): Jake Lehmann’s century gives Yorkshire’s title bid renewed hope

JAKE LEHMANN scored his maiden hundred for Yorkshire in the County Championship match against Somerset at Headingley.

The Australian - son of former White Rose star Darren - has scored 112 out of 256-7 at tea on day three.

But the champions remain deep in trouble, leading by 11 runs with only three second innings wickets remaining.

Lehmann, who was signed on a short-term deal last month after fellow countryman Travis Head was called up by Australia, reached his century from 168 balls with 11 fours.

He has shared an unbroken eight-wicket stand of 94 with Liam Plunkett, who is undefeated on 50.

Yorkshire lost two wickets in the session after resuming on 155-5 after lunch.

Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom tries a different way of breaking the Somerset batting order, as he walks off with Jim Allenby's broken bat. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Tim Bresnan fell in the third over after the break, bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach after scoring four from 51 balls, and Yorkshire slipped to 162-7 when Leach had Andy Hodd smartly caught by Tom Abell at short-leg for a single.

Yorkshire were still 83 behind at that stage, but Lehmann and Plunkett have given them hope of setting the visitors a nuisance target at the very least.

Plunkett reached his half-century in the last over before tea, made from 95 balls with five fours and a six.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

GOTCHA: Yorkshire's Andrew Gale celebrates with Liam Plunkett, after the bowler took the wicket of Somseret's Marcus Trescothick . Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.