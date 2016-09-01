‘Great team spirit’ leads Brid to double

Stand-in skipper Steve Lount received the Beckett League Division Two title but insisted Bridlington 2nds’ succesful season is down to regular captain Andrew Leeson.

Saturday’s derby with Sewerby 2nds was rained off with Bridlington in the driving seat, but they earned enough points to ensure they couldn’t be caught at the top.

Leeson was away on holiday and missed the trophy presentation, but Lount said he deserves much of the credit for their league and cup double.

“Andy has turned it around as captain,” said Lount.

“He knows a lot of people and has brought in Mike Tate and Matty Clay, who have been great.

“We have also had players from the junior section like Callum Battams and Oliver Beckett, who are getting to the age where they can make a difference.

“We have had a great team spirit from the start of the season, even when we weren’t winning games, and that’s down to Andy.

“Then we got into the winning habit and things got better and better.

“We have won a lot of games batting second and everybody is confident.”

Their league success came after they won the T20 Cayley Cup final last month.