Beckett League: Cloughton head to champs Settrington battling to stay in hunt for top flight

It could be a pivotal weekend ahead in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.
In Division One, second-placed Cloughton travel to league winners Settrington, while third-placed Staxton 2nds play struggling Cayton 2nds looking to close the gap.
Staithes will look to to take a step closer to retaining their Premier Division title at home to Filey, while their solitary challengers Staxton are at Ebberston.
Two of the promotion chasing sides meet in Division Two as Fylingdales host Bridlington 2nds, while the top two meet in Division Three as leaders Kirkbymoorside travel to Wykeham 2nds.
Hospitals Rugby Club will look to boost their promotion bid with victory at Sherburn 2nds in Division Four, while the top two meet in Division Five as Valley Bar Nomads host second-placed Forge Valley 3rds.
Saturday
Premier Division (1:30pm)
Cayton v Mulgrave
Ebberston v Staxton
Forge Valley v Flixton 2nds
Heslerton v Nawton Grange
Seamer v Scalby
Staithes v Filey
Division 1 (1:30pm)
Grindale v Brompton
Settrington v Cloughton
Staxton 2nds v Cayton 2nds
Thornton Dale v Wykeham
Wold Newton v Sherburn
Division 2 (1:30pm)
Fylingdales v Bridlington 2nds
Great Habton v Ganton
Scalby 2nds v Ebberston 2nds
Scarborough 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds
Sewerby 2nds v Ravenscar
Division 3 (1:30pm)
Flixton 3rds v Heslerton 2nds
Flamborough v Muston
Nawton Grange 2nds v Seamer 2nds
Wykeham 2nds v Kirkbymoorside
Ryedale – No Game
Division 4 (2pm)
Cayton 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds
Cloughton 2nds v Snainton
Filey 2nds v Lockton
Sherburn 2nds v Hospitals/Rugby
Division 5 (2pm)
Ganton 2nds v Muston 2nds
Ravenscar 2nds v Scalby 3rds
Valley Bar Nomads v Forge Valley 3rds
Wykeham 3rds v Thornton Dale 2nds
Sunday
T20 Readers Cayley Cup Finals Day at North Marine Road (12noon)
Division 1
Settrington v Wykeham
Premier Division (3pm)
Seamer v Staithes.
