Beckett League: Cloughton head to champs Settrington battling to stay in hunt for top flight

It could be a pivotal weekend ahead in the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.

In Division One, second-placed Cloughton travel to league winners Settrington, while third-placed Staxton 2nds play struggling Cayton 2nds looking to close the gap.

Staithes will look to to take a step closer to retaining their Premier Division title at home to Filey, while their solitary challengers Staxton are at Ebberston.

Two of the promotion chasing sides meet in Division Two as Fylingdales host Bridlington 2nds, while the top two meet in Division Three as leaders Kirkbymoorside travel to Wykeham 2nds.

Hospitals Rugby Club will look to boost their promotion bid with victory at Sherburn 2nds in Division Four, while the top two meet in Division Five as Valley Bar Nomads host second-placed Forge Valley 3rds.

Saturday

Premier Division (1:30pm)

Cayton v Mulgrave

Ebberston v Staxton

Forge Valley v Flixton 2nds

Heslerton v Nawton Grange

Seamer v Scalby

Staithes v Filey

Division 1 (1:30pm)

Grindale v Brompton

Settrington v Cloughton

Staxton 2nds v Cayton 2nds

Thornton Dale v Wykeham

Wold Newton v Sherburn

Division 2 (1:30pm)

Fylingdales v Bridlington 2nds

Great Habton v Ganton

Scalby 2nds v Ebberston 2nds

Scarborough 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds

Sewerby 2nds v Ravenscar

Division 3 (1:30pm)

Flixton 3rds v Heslerton 2nds

Flamborough v Muston

Nawton Grange 2nds v Seamer 2nds

Wykeham 2nds v Kirkbymoorside

Ryedale – No Game

Division 4 (2pm)

Cayton 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds

Cloughton 2nds v Snainton

Filey 2nds v Lockton

Sherburn 2nds v Hospitals/Rugby

Division 5 (2pm)

Ganton 2nds v Muston 2nds

Ravenscar 2nds v Scalby 3rds

Valley Bar Nomads v Forge Valley 3rds

Wykeham 3rds v Thornton Dale 2nds

Sunday

T20 Readers Cayley Cup Finals Day at North Marine Road (12noon)

Division 1

Settrington v Wykeham

Premier Division (3pm)

Seamer v Staithes.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Beckett League: Cloughton head to champs Settrington battling to stay in hunt for top flight Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...