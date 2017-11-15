Cricket legend to speak at Spa event

A Yorkshire sporting legend has been added to the list of speakers at a high-profile business conference in Bridlington.

Geoffrey Boycott will be part of the line-up at The Business Day, which will be held for the second time next summer.

He scored for than 8,000 runs in 108 Test matches for England and spent almost a quarter-of-a-century opening the batting for his beloved Yorkshire.

After hanging up his pads, he found further success as a cricket commentator and journalist, and his outspoken nature and often controversial comments make him quite a coup for organisers of the Bridlington event.

Cllr Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “I was privileged to meet with Geoffrey at Welcome to Yorkshire’s White Rose Awards recently and after explaining the event to him he readily agreed to be part of the day.

“We will be announcing other speakers and the overall program which I am sure will be a sell-out as was the 2017 event with over 650 delegates attending.

“The Business Day places business networking at the heart of a day of discovery and insight and we advise people and companies to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Before heading to Bridlington, Boycott will be in Australia working for Test Match Special and BT Sport during the Ashes series.

The announcement follows the news that actress Joanna Lumley will be the headline speaker at the event at Bridlington Spa on Friday, June 8.

The inaugural Business Day this year featured Baroness Karren Brady, respected journalist John Simpson and was hosted by comedian and television presenter Alexandra Armstrong.

Tickets are £125.