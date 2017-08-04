CRICKET FIXTURES: Top-flight title rivals face away-day tests

Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division title challengers Staithes and Staxton both face away-day tests this weekend.
Champions Staithes are at Seamer, while Staxton travel to Nawton Grange.
There is a full fixture schedule elsewhere in the Beckett League this weekend, including two games on Sunday.
PREMIER DIVISION
Cloughton v Forge Valley, Filey v Cayton, Heslerton v Ebberston, Nawton Grange v Staxton, Seamer v Staithes, Settrington v Scalby
DIVISION ONE
Brompton v Bridlington 2nds, Mulgrave v Great Habton, Staxton 2nds v Flixton 2nds, Wold Newton v Sherburn, Wykeham v Thornton Dale
DIVISION TWO
Cayton 2nds v Fylingdales, Ebberston 2nds v Kirkbymoorside, Ravenscar v Ganton, Scalby2nds v Scarborough 3rds, Sewerby 2nds v Wykeham 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Flamborough v Nawton Grange 2nds, Flixton 3rds v Cayton 3rds, Forge Valley 2nds v Scarborough Rugby Club, Pickering 3rds v Seamer 2nds, Snainton v Muston
DIVISION FOUR
Forge Valley 3rds v Heslerton 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Wold Newton 2nds, Muston 2nds v Filey 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Cloughton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Wykeham 3rds
SUNDAY
PREMIER DIVISION
Filey v Forge Valley
DIVISION TWO
Sewerby 2nds v Kirkbymoorside
