CRICKET FIXTURES: Staxton and Staithes face tough away trips

Mulgrave (above bowling), host Flixton 2nds, while Staxton 2nds (batting) are at home to Brompton

Beckett League Premier Division champions Staithes travel to Heslerton this weekend looking to make it three wins from three, while closest rivals Staxton face a potentially tricky trip to a resurgent Filey.

Full fixture list for this weekend:

SATURDAY MAY 6

PREMIER DIVISION

Cloughton v Settrington, Filey v Staxton, Heslerton v Staithes, Nawton Grange v Ebberston, Scalby v Cayton, Seamer v Forge Valley

DIVISION ONE

Great Habton v Wold Newton, Mulgrave v Flixton 2nds, Staxton 2nds v Brompton, Thornton Dale v Bridlington 2nds, Wykeham v Sherburn

DIVISION TWO

Cayton 2nds v Scalby 2nds, Ebberston 2nds v Scarborough 3rds, Fylingdales v Kirkbymoorside, Ravenscar v Wykeham 2nds, Sewerby 2nds v Ganton

DIVISION THREE

Cayton 3rds v Snainton, Forge Valley 2nds v Seamer 2nds, Muston v Scarborough Rugby Club, Pickering 3rds v Flamborough

DIVISION FOUR

Forge Valley 3rds v Cloughton 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Filey 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Muston 2nds, Wykeham 3rds v Ravenscar 2nds