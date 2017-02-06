Cricket club celebrates its top achievements of 2016

Bridlington Cricket Club held its annual presentation dinner at The Balmoral Hotel.

The highlight was a presentation of the trophies by the new club president, Peter Smurthwaite, to the winners of the first and second XI averages.

Oliver Beckett receives the second XI top bowler award from new club President Peter Smurthwaite

Peter is the owner of PBS Construction Ltd and chairman of Bridlington Town Football Club.

He was welcomed to the club by chairman Bill Emmerson after thanking out-going president Barry Snowden for his eight years of generous support.

Peter explained that he was pleased to accept the position as his company is involved in much of the civil engineering work in the town, he loves sport and wants to support and encourage sport in the town.

Already a generous club sponsor, he kindly donated and presented the following individual trophies:

Most improved player Ben Ibson

1st XI Batting: Simon Leeson

1st XI Bowling: Sam Edmundson

2nd XI Batting: Matthew Clay

2nd XI Bowling: Oliver Beckett

Members of Bridlington Cricket club 2nd team with the League and cup winners trophies. Front row: Ben Ibson, Andy Leeson (Captain), Carl Parkin, Matty Clay, Tom McMeeken. back row: Mike Tate, Callum Battams, Pete Bowtell, Loius Beckett, Oliver Beckett.

The Ron Lakin Trophy for the most improved player went to Ben Ibson.

First team captain, Simon Leeson then thanked all at the club who help with the junior section, club development and finances.

Second team skipper Andrew Leeson then gave an entertaining review of the season. His team won the Scarborough Beckett League Division Two title and the Cayley Cup - a remarkable achievement in his first season as captain.

He presented individual winners trophies to all members of his team including Maureen Cowan who did a great job as scorer.

Secretary Jim Crow presented a bouquet of flowers to Carole Moule for the fantastic teas that are a feature of a summer’s Saturday afternoon at Dukes Park.

Jim also thanked Clive Ibson for providing the excellent steaks that Carole and Ian served up at the club barbecue.

The dinner was a great success with 57 members and supporters enjoying a relaxed evening in each other’s company.

A raffle was held at the end of the evening with many prizes generously donated by the club’s supporters.

The club would like to thank Secretary Jim Crow for his hard work in organising the dinner and to the staff of the Balmoral Hotel for an excellent evening.